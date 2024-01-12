News you can trust since 1852
Letter: MP must be as disappointed with the outcome of his efforts as the rest of us

Readers of this publication will be well used to the regular flow of self-congratulation coming from Robert Largan’s weekly column, but in his last effort of 2023, he surpassed himself.
By Andrew Parker
Published 12th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
Whether his claims pass muster can be a matter of opinion, but they do seem at odds with a recent survey carried out by More in Common, which shows that our constituency now ranks as the 14th worst out of 307 local authorities for the breakdown of the state of essential services across England.The index amalgamates 18 critical indicators across health, education, policing, transport, and local infrastructure.It can be found at www.newbritain.org.uk/brokenbritainindex.If, as he says, he is ‘proud to have gone the extra mile’ and to ‘stand up for the High Peak’, he must be as disappointed with the outcome of his efforts as the rest of us.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

