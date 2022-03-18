Last week’s appears to blame the Labour High Peak Council (HPBC) for issues relating to house building.

This seems really odd to me, when his government decided how many houses each council must build, while at the same time weakening building regulations and also allowing developers to get away with not building the required ‘social’ units.

You may have noticed in the last Tory manifesto something about not allowing new developments where the infrastructure does not exist.

A letter this week about Robert Largan, MP for High Peak.

However like many Tory ‘promises’, that has gone out of the window. Why has Mr Largan not mentioned the Tory Derbyshire County Council’s scrapping of the Handy Van service?

Neither has he mentioned the success story of the Serpentine Community Garden, which the ex-Tory HPBC wanted to scupper.

It now, under the Labour HPBC, has a 25-year lease.

Instead of continually trying to take credit for re-establishing the breast screening unit (which was going to happen anyway) perhaps he should question such issues as the potential fiasco of Hogshaw Rec, initiated by, you guessed it, the ex-Tory HPBC!

Paul WaringDerbyshire

