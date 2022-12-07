However, it would be a shame if the opportunity of this building becoming empty again was lost to the community.

Surely the town would benefit from bringing Buxton Library into this unit, and with the Future High Street scheme currently being reimagined, now is the time to do it.

After all, high streets of the future need more than just retail in order to attract people, and a library, with space for events and meetings, would give Buxtonians another reason to visit Spring Gardens.

Buxton Library staff do a sterling job of promoting reading, but imagine how much these efforts would be magnified by having a central location, rather than their current site, tucked away in the old Kents Bank School building, which could be sold for much-needed housing to pay for the move.

One-in-four children in the UK left primary school in 2019 unable to read to the required standard.

School closures caused by the Covid crisis will almost certainly have made this statistic worse, and nearly one-in-six 15-year-olds in England does not have a minimum level of proficiency in literacy.

Can we afford to miss a low-cost chance to address this, while bringing more footfall and trade into the town centre?

John Phillips

Buxton

