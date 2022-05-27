The Heritage Centre is now centrally placed. From outside you can get an excellent view over the Millennium Bridge and the surrounding area.

The paths outside lead down to the various walkways so it is an excellent location for tourists.

If you travelled here by car and then discovered a trek up a steep hill, you would possibly give up, and only the young and fit locals would bother to go.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader isn't happy about the move of the New Mills Heritage and Information Centre to High Lea Hall.

If, as a visitor, you leave your car in the car park and then have to travel the short distance by bus, would you then take time to look at the shops? I doubt it.

The information and directions a visitor would need are well covered inside the centre, along with the dedicated volunteers who work there.

These volunteers also have great knowledge of the history of the town and surrounding area, none of which they can obtain elsewhere. I know because in the past I have worked there as a volunteer.

I see this decision to move the centre to High Lea Hall as a retrograde step, not thought out by those involved and I would advise them to think again.

Mrs R Clarke

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.