Letter: Maybe we were all wrong about Iron Lady's motives?
For nearly four decades, UK residents have been under the impression that Margaret Thatcher hated the trade unions and reserved a special venom for the National Union of Mineworkers.
We now learn from Boris Johnson that closing down the pits was actually the first salvo of a benevolent leader against global warming and climate change.
Have we been wrong all these years about the Iron Lady!?
Steve Kimber
By email
