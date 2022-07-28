Letter: Mass events are a threat to our wonderful places of natural beauty

Wave after wave of green-shirted hikers marched up the Dale, all of them good-natured and friendly. But there were an incredible 2,000 of them!

Cheated of any quiet enjoyment of the surroundings, I continually had to stand aside to allow these faster parties to overtake on the narrow rocky path between the steep sides of the Dale.

Biggin Dale is a National Nature Reserve, managed by the National Trust I believe, and is a precious and fragile habitat for plants and wildlife.

'It really is time to re-think mass events', says a reader this week.

The tramping of 2,000 pairs of boots is detrimental to flora and fauna, and of course to the footpaths.

Do we really want to sponsor people on mass events to erode paths, damage the environment, and deprive the public of the right to enjoy beautiful countryside?

Walking 27 miles is of course a great personal achievement.But with what useful outcome? I would rather sponsor someone to collect 27 bags of litter, or repair 27 yards of footpath (instead of eroding them).

Most importantly, though, whatever is done is best done individually or in small groups. It really is time to re-think mass events.They are a threat to our places of natural beauty and should be discontinued.

Elizabeth Anne Fox

Hayfield

