Letter: Lowering train fares would be right thing for the Government to do

This was an odd view for him to take, bearing in mind it was his Tory party that privatised the railways and gave us the system which costs the taxpayer far more than in British Rail days, and created a separate company for operating the track and stations from the private companies running the trains.

Now we are promised great improvements due to the establishment of ‘Great British Railways’, which will simplify booking procedures.

Well, let’s hope so. My wife and I travelled recently to Norwich to see family. We would have preferred to travel by train but the cost was ridiculously prohibitive. The cheapest return fare was £145 each. Even with a railcard, this would have been far too expensive.

Reader Nicholas Bostin remarks, if Mr Largan’s Government wishes to make rail travel a more attractive option, how about lowering fares?

When air travel returns to normal, I intend to check fares from Manchester to Norwich via Amsterdam. It will be much cheaper.

Shareholders and company directors are the only ones to benefit while we pay through the nose for the dubious pleasure of travelling on clapped-out, overcrowded, unpunctual trains.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

