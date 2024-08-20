Letter: Looks like the Labour Party will make pensioners pay the price
One of the ways the Labour Party said (in its manifesto) it would resolve the financial difficulties of the economy was to outlaw tax avoidance, thus forcing some of the wealthiest people, who have money hidden away in places like the Cayman Islands, to pay tax on it.
Now that Labour are in power, they have instead chosen to clobber pensioners by removing their winter fuel payment.
I fear that this will mean that there will be fewer elderly people alive come the spring.
Martin J Phillips
Via email
