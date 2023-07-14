Mr Largan’s party is desperate to hold on to power by any means and it appears that nothing is beyond the pale when it comes to pandering to the minority of our population who haven’t the compassion to care for their fellow beings.

Robert Jenrick, who apparently is the current postholder of Minister of State for Immigration in this comatose government, appears to believe that having cartoon characters painted on the walls of refugee reception centres, to try to alleviate the fear that children will no doubt have after a traumatic journey, will encourage more to take this dangerous and desperate route.

Our MP must have had a turbulent time over his period in office in reconciling his party’s views with reality so perhaps he can help me?

The decision to paint over cartoon characters at a refugee reception centre has left one reader feeling angry (Photo by: Pixabay).

I am struggling to imagine any planet on which the absence of cartoon characters in a building in the UK would cause desperate people to reverse their perilous journey plans.

I have but one simple question to ask Robert Largan: does he support Robert Jenrick’s ludicrous logic?

Andy Parker

Buxton

