News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Letter: Logic behind plans to 'deter' asylum seekers is just ludicrous

I read this week that our Prime Minister’s spokesman suggested the decision to paint over cartoon characters at a refugee reception centre was designed to ‘deter’ asylum seekers from crossing the Channel as part of the Prime Minister’s promise to ‘stop the boats’.
By Andy Parker
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST

Mr Largan’s party is desperate to hold on to power by any means and it appears that nothing is beyond the pale when it comes to pandering to the minority of our population who haven’t the compassion to care for their fellow beings.

Robert Jenrick, who apparently is the current postholder of Minister of State for Immigration in this comatose government, appears to believe that having cartoon characters painted on the walls of refugee reception centres, to try to alleviate the fear that children will no doubt have after a traumatic journey, will encourage more to take this dangerous and desperate route.

Our MP must have had a turbulent time over his period in office in reconciling his party’s views with reality so perhaps he can help me?

The decision to paint over cartoon characters at a refugee reception centre has left one reader feeling angry (Photo by: Pixabay).The decision to paint over cartoon characters at a refugee reception centre has left one reader feeling angry (Photo by: Pixabay).
The decision to paint over cartoon characters at a refugee reception centre has left one reader feeling angry (Photo by: Pixabay).
Most Popular

I am struggling to imagine any planet on which the absence of cartoon characters in a building in the UK would cause desperate people to reverse their perilous journey plans.

I have but one simple question to ask Robert Largan: does he support Robert Jenrick’s ludicrous logic?

Andy Parker

Buxton

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Prime MinisterRobert LarganRobert JenrickImmigration