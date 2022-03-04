As a family of regular library users, we are very sad to hear this, especially after the promise from the council a year ago that libraries would not be closed.

With all the rises in costs of living, to cut of access to free books for children and adults, the use of the internet for people who cannot afford their own at home but need it to access emails, is so very short sighted by our council and certainly is not acting in the best interest of the people they are supposed to represent.

Pip Strachan

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is concern over the future of libraries in the area.

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.