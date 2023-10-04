Letter: Let’s raise a glass to the spirit and vision of those Victorians rail pioneers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Well let’s raise a glass to those Victorians – men of vision and pioneering spirit – who built 6,000 miles of railways through all kinds of terrain with primitive mechanical equipment (HS2 take note).Would it now make sense to open much of the abandoned rail lines? By reopening them across the country, innumerable small towns without rail links would cease to be dependent on road travel only.In our region, the old Manchester to London line is crying out to be recommissioned for both passenger and freight use. The carbon footprint saving nationwide, set against road travel and road congestion, would be significant.
Michael Ridgway
Derbyshire
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.