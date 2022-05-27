Very often we end up going back to the same spots – Longshaw or Ladybower for example – but there are so many other places to discover.

On this occasion, we walked from Baslow to Calver and then up across the fields just below Curbar Edge.

Between Curbar and Baslow, just above Cliff College was a very interesting find. There were several gravestones where plague victims had been buried.

A reader feels blessed to live so near to the Peak District.

These were separate to the London and Eyam plagues. A plaque nearby said they were for the Cundy family and a bit of research later showed they were from nearby Grislowfield Farm and had died in the Curbar plague of 1632.

Apparently the family members were Thomas and Ada Cundy and their children Olive, Nellie and young Thomas and each have a slab carved with their initials.

I wonder how many more places there are like this – unknown to most people like me but interesting nonetheless.

Tom Smith

Sheffield

