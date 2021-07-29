Letter: Let's make sure we use our vote more carefully next time

Three subjects were covered: the NHS and Social Care Bill, different rules for leading politicians and the general public, and, finally, the reduction in this nation's support for overseas aid.

All the writers were correctly critical of this Tory government. They expressed and justified their criticisms clearly and eloquently.

The fact that such a wide range of topics can create so much accurate condemnation of our political leaders should tell us all how badly we are being governed - and how clear it is that we need to change it.

A reader commented that letters printed in the Advertiser showed what people thought about the Tory Government.

As a nation, we are diminished by the actions and the attitudes of our present Government and its members. Each of those excellent letters served to highlight that fact.

Hopefully, they also reminded us that we all have a vote and need to use it more carefully at the next opportunity.

Dave Johnson

Hayfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.