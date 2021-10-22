Letter: Let's look at real reason we are in a mess

These past two decades, UK working class real incomes have declined 40 per cent because all (equally shambolic) parties in the House of Commons have glibly helped our manufacturing to go abroad and allowed millions of economic migrants from poor countries to come here and provide cheap labour.

One typical consequence is that hauliers’ pay has dropped to £11 an hour – for highly skilled responsible somewhat dangerous work wielding heavy goods vehicles on crowded roads and tricky alleys, unsocial hours (and sleeping in lay-bys); and lately they have been gouged by the extra National Insurance levy.

Now that foreign drivers go home, we are left with a huge shortfall of hauliers. So it is in many trades.

The dreadful ‘meritocratic’ caste which, since 1997, has monopolised rule, has stripped us of self-sufficiency and, while strutting in an endless virtue-signalling parade, grinds the faces of economically straitened Britons.

Peter Scott

Buxton

