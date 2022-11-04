On the programme, Mervyn King (economist, former governor Bank of England) concluded by stating that the public would not see ‘the good times’ return for at least 20 years.

The country is clamouring for a general election (except for the Tory party). There is now a viable and more people-focused option if there is an election: TUSC (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition) would be able to contest 100 seats and be a party of the people, for the people.

Socialist policies can now clearly be seen as a more caring and fairer option than what the Tories have given us and policies the Labour Party have abandoned.

A reader feels socialist policies are what's needed for a better future.

This is the only way we will see a return to better times, a caring and responsive NHS, a nationalised railway system and a much better mixed economy so the rich getting richer and the poor poorer comes to an end.

The hopes we had in the 1960s and 1970s can be worked towards again, we need to ditch the ‘Boom and Bust’ inherent in capitalism, and work towards a brighter and better future – together.

Adrian Rimington

Derbyshire

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.