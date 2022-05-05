As we emerge from the pandemic, it is important we learn the lessons from our mistakes, to ensure they never happen again. The scientific evidence was clear early in 2020 that asymptomatic transmission of the virus was occurring.

I find it extremely disappointing to hear the Government claim that no-one knew about asymptomatic transmission at the time they developed the care home discharge policy.

The court judgement identified 20 separate occasions where ministers were told this kind of transmission occurred. SAGE, the scientific committee advising the Prime Minister, recorded that some asymptomatic transmission had been found on January 28, 2020, two months before we entered lockdown.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The High Court says the Government acted unlawfully in discharging patients into care homes without testing them for Covid-19 infection.

I think we owe it to the people who died before their time, from this terrible virus, that these kinds of excuses put forward by the Government are challenged. This way we can learn the awful lessons of the pandemic and ensure they never happen again.

Paul Beers

Buxton

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.