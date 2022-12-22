We have become used to this Government changing the rules when it has broken them, or if they get in the way of them pushing through their often harsh policies. And this is another example.

With zero evidence of voter fraud in this country (only four convictions for personation of voters in elections since 2012 – from a total of 242m votes cast) the Government has made a huge, unjustified change to electoral law which is likely to disenfranchise people who don’t vote Tory.

From next year, every voter will be required to produce photo ID in order to vote. This will make voting much harder for some groups of people – those who are younger or of lower income for example, who are less likely to afford or have ID, who, surprise surprise, are also less likely to vote Conservative.

Not only does this undermine a sacrosanct democratic right to vote, potentially disenfranchising millions, but it will cost £160m over ten years, unnecessarily add to the administrative burdens of local authorities and reduce the legitimacy of elections which already have low turnouts.

David Davis, the only Tory MP to vote against the bill, called it ‘an illiberal policy in pursuit of a non-existent problem’.

This is exactly the case and in High Peak we will start to see the impact of this Government undermining our right to vote.

Rachel Purchase

Buxton

