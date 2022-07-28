It has been embarrassing to watch them outbidding each other with unfunded tax cuts.They have insulted the nation’s intelligence by assuming we don’t realise that cutting taxes implies cutting the public services that they pay for.Our NHS is crumbling, schools are struggling to recover from the past two years and our justice system is creaking to a halt, but bribing their way into power is more important to them.

It is not difficult to see why. Over the next few years, the direction of our Government is going to be decided not by us, but by the predominantly wealthy, old, white, southern, Conservative Party members.For most, their wealth cushions them from the effect of public service cuts but they are more than happy to accept the extra income.

When our turn eventually comes to decide who governs us, I hope that we can unite this country once more by electing a government that has the interests of all its citizens at heart and provides support for the less fortunate as well as the wealthy by restoring properly funded world-class public services through fair taxation.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

