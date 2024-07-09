Letter: Lay off the big statements and let's just see you get on with the job in hand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Can I make a suggestion to all politicians, particularly those who are members of the winning party?

For the next four weeks, I hope that they all shut up, keep out of the media, keep off Facebook and Instagram etc. and get on with doing their allotted jobs, making the infrastructure and institutions of this country work and making headway towards making good on all the promises they have made in the lead-up to the election.

Phillip Howling

By email

A letter writer has issued a plea to all winning MPs in the recent General Election.

