The phrase The Kindness of Strangers is from A Streetcar Named Desire, by Tennessee Williams.

Here is a heart-warming true tale to illustrate this.

Do other readers struggle obtaining a ticket to park at the station when the ticket office is closed? I intended to catch the train to Woodsmoor recently for an appointment at Stepping Hill Hospital.

A reader isn't impressed with having to use her phone to purchase a parking ticket.

I have a Neanderthal Nokia, (not dissing Nokia, Neanderthals were very intelligent), and I didn't have a computer tucked under my arm so I couldn't "buy a ticket online". The alternative was to phone "RingGo", a number given on the car park information board.

Because of the racket going on – cars parking, trains revving up and general chit-chat - I couldn't hear what was being said on the phone.

I gave my car registration using the phonetic alphabet, but this totally foxed the chap on the other end!

News flash for Northern Rail:- not everyone has a "Smart" phone: railway stations are noisy places to make phone calls.

Why isn't there a ticket machine, or an option to buy a ticket to park your car, when purchasing a ticket "to ride", from that formidable platform machine you use when the ticket office is closed?

And on that subject, why was the ticket office closed?

At the moment, the trains only run once an hour. According to a notice in the window, the office was due to open seven minutes after the train was due to go. Splendid timing Northern Rail!

While I was trying to arrange parking, the train went (you couldn't make it up; a real Victor Meldrew moment)! However some workmen putting cables in the ticket office were witness to my struggles. One of them offered to run me up to Stepping Hill. So I got to my appointment on time. Wasn't that kind?

I wish to express my thanks to "Louis". They even gave me a card to display in my windscreen to say I was parked legitimately, and Northern Rail never got their £2 parking fee.

I have, of course, written to Northern Rail about this car parking debacle.

I would love to hear how other readers cope with this parking. According to the man in the Buxton ticket office there are no end of complaints about this "RingGo" system.

Felicity Dobson

Buxton

