Both my wife Linda and I have worked on the council with Coun Savage.

He was very conscientious worker for the council and, of course, the community.

He will be sorely missed by the people of Buxton for all the hard work he did for so many organisations.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter pays tribute to the late Councillor Keith Savage.

Our condolences go to all of his family and friends who we know will miss him very much.

Robin Baldry, former High Peak Mayor and Linda Baldry, former councillor

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.