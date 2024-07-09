Letter: Keep an open mind and give High Peak's new MP the chance to prove himself
I’ve been really touched by the large number of kind and thoughtful messages. It really does mean a great deal to me and my constituency office team, many of whom are named personally in the messages I’ve received.
I want to repeat my congratulations to Jon Pearce on his victory.I sincerely and wholeheartedly wish him both happiness and success as our new Member of Parliament.
I know from my own experience just how difficult those first few weeks in office can be.Inundated with thousands of emails, all seemingly urgent.Being hit by a wave of criticism for anything and everything that you do or do not do. No office or staff in place yet to help.
I gently ask that the people of High Peak, especially my own supporters, give Mr Pearce the benefit of the doubt. Governing is hard.The best intentions are blown off course by events. Mr Pearce will make mistakes. I certainly did. But keep an open mind and give him the chance to prove himself.Elected representatives should be judged on their actions and the consequences of those actions.
For my part, I won’t be sniping from the sidelines.I know just how difficult that can make the first few months.The country, and indeed the entire western world, faces enormous challenges. We all need the new Government to succeed.As our new MP, Jon’s successes will be High Peak’s successes.I will be willing him on.
Robert Largan
High Peak
