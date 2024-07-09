Letter: Keep an open mind and give High Peak's new MP the chance to prove himself

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Further to my statement following last week’s election result, I want to thank the huge number of people who took the time to write to me.

I’ve been really touched by the large number of kind and thoughtful messages. It really does mean a great deal to me and my constituency office team, many of whom are named personally in the messages I’ve received.

I want to repeat my congratulations to Jon Pearce on his victory.I sincerely and wholeheartedly wish him both happiness and success as our new Member of Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know from my own experience just how difficult those first few weeks in office can be.Inundated with thousands of emails, all seemingly urgent.Being hit by a wave of criticism for anything and everything that you do or do not do. No office or staff in place yet to help.

Robert Largan, former High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

I gently ask that the people of High Peak, especially my own supporters, give Mr Pearce the benefit of the doubt. Governing is hard.The best intentions are blown off course by events. Mr Pearce will make mistakes. I certainly did. But keep an open mind and give him the chance to prove himself.Elected representatives should be judged on their actions and the consequences of those actions.

For my part, I won’t be sniping from the sidelines.I know just how difficult that can make the first few months.The country, and indeed the entire western world, faces enormous challenges. We all need the new Government to succeed.As our new MP, Jon’s successes will be High Peak’s successes.I will be willing him on.

Robert Largan