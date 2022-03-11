I received a letter from the Government pensions department with the news that my pension has been increased, owing to my coming of age.

How much has it increased? A meagre 25p a week, so every month I can take my wife shopping to buy a bar of chocolate!

I can appeal, it says, but my stamp would cost more than my rise.

No wonder we are at the bottom of the list in the world when it comes to pensioners weekly or monthly payments.

Robin Baldry

Buxton

