Last August, the £3bn HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth, on a long-arranged mission to the USA, but had to embarrassingly turnabout after a few miles due to misaligned shafts.

Now I’m no engineer but that sounds like a basic failure. What sort of inspection process was undertaken to ensure this prestigious flagship aircraft carrier was seaworthy?

The person(s) responsible for this are apparently anonymous. When will they be questioned in front of the nation and what penalty will be meted out?

Too much money is being wasted on avoidable errors, says a reader.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spent £12bn on PPE equipment during the pandemic.

They admit to 75 per cent of this money being spent irresponsibly, including over-inflated prices and some £4bn on not-fit-for-purpose equipment.

This enormous error occurred due to the sign-off of official purchase orders by procurement buyers in that department.

Who was responsible for testing and passing the equipment as fit-for-purpose and who signed the orders?

Oh yes, and not forgetting HS2 – need I say more? Who is to blame?

Presumably nameless, faceless, government-employed mandarins who cannot be named for whatever reason.

Who pays? We do of course!

Jeremy Biggin

By email

