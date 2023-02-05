Everyone’s tinnitus is different, but it’s usually described as a ringing, hissing, buzzing, roaring or humming sound. There may be one or more sounds and the noise may be there all the time or come and go.

The causes of tinnitus can be linked to different things, including hearing loss, exposure to loud noise, certain medications, ear or head injuries, some ear conditions and emotional stress. Sometimes, there’s no recognisable link at all.

Many people get tinnitus for a short time – for example, after being exposed to loud music, or when they have congestion because of a cold. But for some people, it doesn’t go away, and it can have a significant impact on their daily life.

February 6-12 is Tinnitus Awareness Week.

The good news is the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) is here to help. Our free Tinnitus Guide contains information on ways to manage tinnitus, from professional support to self-help options.

It also includes information on useful apps and technology, how to support a loved one with tinnitus, and what to do if tinnitus is affecting your sleep.

RNID is committed to funding research to silence tinnitus, and our guide contains the latest information on our work to identify the causes of tinnitus and develop strategies to treat it.

You can find all this and more by downloading our free tinnitus guide at rnid.org.uk/tinnitus.

Crystal Rolfe, Director of Health at RNID

Royal National Institute for Deaf People

