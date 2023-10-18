Letter: It's time to fine dog owners who let their pets off the lead in public

All dogs should be on a lead regardless of their breed. As the owner of a labradoodle, I detest it when dogs are off the lead.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several times I have been asked ‘is she is going to have a run on the field’? No she isn’t. As the owner of nine dogs during my lifetime, none of our dogs have been off the lead.

This attack problem is getting out of hand, so fine the owners if caught.

Brenda Wilkinson

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'This attack problem is getting out of hand, so fine the owners if caugh', says a reader this week.

By email

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.