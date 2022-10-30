It's now time for the complacent Tories to leave Downing Street. The problem is, who do we replace them with?

Please don't say the Labour Party, who can't hold a sensible conversation on anything.

Would they enhance the £60,000 average pay/annum the train drivers already receive? Would they do the same for care workers? Postal workers?

A letter this week is calling for a General Election.

Would they at last make sure our elderly were well fed and kept warm, which they certainly did not during their last tenure in 1997-2010.

Promises, promises is all we get from these people but then they all seem to get amnesia when voted in, yet do remember to look after their own pockets.

Time this country woke up and decided the two-horse system we readily accept is not good enough.

Time for real change, time to vote for people that are really bothered about us, which certainly ain't the Tories, Labour or that yellow lot.

The ones that will get my vote are the fledgling Reform Party. As the name implies that is what this country needs, reform.

Terry Palmer

via email

