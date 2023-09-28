Letter: It's time for 'Starmerman' to come up with some answers now
Stand aside Superman, Spiderman and the other heroes: stand up Starmerman.
This man with the personality of a thimble has an ability to state the obvious whenever he speaks.
He always has an opinion but rarely has an answer.
He was recently asked if he would give junior doctors their pay demands and he flatly refused to give a yes or no answer and instead blabbered on about if he was in power.
He may well get in but my vote definitely won't put him in.
Ian Longley
By email
