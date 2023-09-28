Stand aside Superman, Spiderman and the other heroes: stand up Starmerman.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This man with the personality of a thimble has an ability to state the obvious whenever he speaks.

He always has an opinion but rarely has an answer.

He was recently asked if he would give junior doctors their pay demands and he flatly refused to give a yes or no answer and instead blabbered on about if he was in power.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'He always has an opinion but rarely has an answer' says a reader of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

He may well get in but my vote definitely won't put him in.

Ian Longley

By email

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.