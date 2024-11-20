Letter: It's time for Labour Government to eat humble pie and build some bridges with Trump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thank God that the United States of America have elected a real leader in Donald Trump, someone who says what he is going to do and then does it.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the Labour administration in this country are going to have to eat humble pie to get on the right side of him, due to the things they have said about him in the past. Now they are ringing him up to congratulate him, showing what a two-faced lot they are. In my opinion they will be lucky if they last one term in office. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are struggling at the moment to be a force to be reckoned with in British politics, electing one leader after another. I feel the only who can lead the Conservatives properly is the man that was put there by the British people: Boris Johnson.

Alan Warner

Denby Village

A letter this week is about President-elect Donald Trump

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.