Letter: It’s shameful to hear lives of the elderly dismissed by people at top of society

It is easy to get distracted by the colourful language and images of nasally-applied hair dryers we have been hearing from the Covid inquiry.

But beyond the clickbait headlines, an uglier truth is emerging. It seems clear to me that the current Government regards the elderly as merely expendable.In this area, this appalling attitude will make many extremely angry. And rightfully so.Boris Johnson heads the charge sheet with his view that Covid is ‘nature’s way of dealing with old people’ and his complaints that attempts to contain the virus would destroy the economy ‘for people who will die anyway soon’. But testimony makes it clear it wasn’t just him, the attitude prevailed among some Conservatives in Parliament.As well as dismissing the value of elderly people, Johnson was also plain wrong.

Over-75s who died of Covid lost, on average, more than six years of life.The contribution of older people to the quality of life and the economy of the area is incalculable. Many continue working in one form or another, retired or not.

We volunteer for organisations and charities and actively participate in sports and the arts. Many act as unpaid carers for partners and other family members.It’s shameful to hear our lives dismissed by people at the top of society.

David Gates (aged 73)

Hayfield

