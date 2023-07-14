First we had Mr Cameron, whose policy of austerity caused years of damage to public services. We then had Mrs May and her failure to convince her MPs of the need for compromise on the way Brexit would work.

Then it was Mr Johnson and his casually botched implementation of Brexit and a pandemic exploited by favoured suppliers.

The Conservatives then selected Mrs Truss to run the country and she took only days to cause a huge jump in interest rates and damage the UK’s reputation in world money markets.

Now we have Mr Sunak, who set out five pledges which he thought he could meet, then downgraded them to priorities when he found they were too difficult.

So, after 13 years and five Prime Ministers, we have a country with high inflation, high interest rates, a struggling NHS, a desperate housing shortage, a huge backlog in the legal system and sewage in our rivers. It is time for a change.

Martin Willey

Buxton

