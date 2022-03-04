Such establishments are part of the core values and key services within any developed society. They are one of the measures by which we judge the quality of our culture.

However, it seems our Conservative county council sees things differently. My local library is one of those on their list. Closing it will not only be detrimental for its users but would diminish the character and the life of the village.

Removal of facilities which support and enhance the lives of the people cannot be accepted. If these libraries are closed they will never be re-opened.

Concerns for the future of Hayfield library.

We live in difficult times but to cast aside an irreplaceable centre of culture and learning is not the way to ease our problems. The libraries must stay.

Dave Johnson

Hayfield

