Letter: It's doesn't seem much like justice to me

In light of the most recent ‘award’ to our falsely accused Post Office staff, what are our local politicians saying?
By Eamonn Eustace
Published 27th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Have they shown any support for all those whose lives were turned upside down?

Chesterfield has strong links to the Post Office. Why has this travesty of ‘justice’ been ignored?

Eamonn Eustace

'In light of the most recent ‘award’ to our falsely accused Post Office staff, what are our local politicians saying?', says a letter writer this week.
Chesterfield

