In light of the most recent ‘award’ to our falsely accused Post Office staff, what are our local politicians saying?

Have they shown any support for all those whose lives were turned upside down?

Chesterfield has strong links to the Post Office. Why has this travesty of ‘justice’ been ignored?

Eamonn Eustace

Chesterfield





