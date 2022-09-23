There will be a scheme that caps the rates we will be charged, which is welcome, although better-off households will gain more than poorer ones.

The Government is also going to need to subsidise energy costs of businesses to ensure their survival.

The Government plans to finance this subsidy by borrowing up to an estimated £150 billion on our behalf from the money markets.

One reader isn't convinced the new PM's plans for energy prices will work.

This will have to be repaid in the future from tax revenues so what appears to be a subsidy is really a loan to consumers, to be repaid in the future.

Extractors of fossil fuels are making huge profits at current prices.

The suppliers of nuclear and renewable energy who, as a result of an earlier scheme, are paid at rates linked to the price of gas and are also making huge profits.

These windfall profits could be taxed to provide revenue to help fund the subsidy to consumers.

Ms Truss refuses to pursue that option, preferring instead to leave a huge benefit to the shareholders of those companies, and landing us and our children with more debt.

So, Ms Truss plans to recover the cost of the energy price subsidy from future tax revenues from us all, while promising to cut taxes. All this is grossly unfair and is unlikely to work out well.

Martin Willey

Buxton

