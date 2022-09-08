Or rather you phone the doctors to be told you need to see someone to discuss your results but I can’t make you an appointment now, you will have to phone at 8.30 in the morning and try to get into the surgery.

I ask if there is any availability at all next week or the week after?

No, nothing, you will have to try like everyone else tomorrow.

A reader isn't happy at having to wait for an appointment with the GP after being told it was urgent.

But you have contacted me, you asked to see me, yet you won’t give me a time to see my GP. What is happening to our GP surgeries?

Jayne Grayson

By email

