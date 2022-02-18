Lots of people have found these events useful, as an opportunity to raise serious issues or have a chat with me in a more informal setting.

They are also a way of encouraging people to support some of the High Peak’s brilliant pubs.

The feedback has been very positive, and I’ve had a number of requests from both pub landlords and regulars to hold future events in their local pub.

A letter from Robert Largan, High Peak MP shows where and how you can get in touch with him.

I know pubs aren’t for everyone and that some people are unable to make Friday evenings. That’s why I also hold my weekly help and advice surgeries at other times and locations, including on Saturday mornings at Morrisons in Buxton. Indeed, Ms Hallam has previously attended one of these surgeries.

I have two upcoming surgeries at Buxton - Morrisons on March 12 and April 8, the former from 10.30am to 12noon and the latter from 12noon to 1.30pm.

They are open to all High Peak residents. No appointment is needed. If you have any issues or questions, pop along and say hello. A full list of my upcoming surgeries can be found at robertlargan.co.uk/events

But you don’t need to wait for one of my weekly surgeries to get in touch. My office in Whaley Bridge is open Monday to Friday and I’m available over email, telephone or letter too.

Since being elected, my office and I have taken up 33,520 individual cases. I’ve responded to 64,430 emails, letters and phone calls, as well as countless surgery appointments and doorstep chats. That includes 13 emails from Ms Hallam.

I’ll continue to make myself as accessible as possible and work hard to make the High Peak even better.

Robert Largan

High Peak MP

