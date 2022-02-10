However, it has not been followed by a long-term strategy to correct the inequality between regions that has developed as de-industrialisation hit both the Midlands and northern communities.

Now, more than two years into the life of this Government, a White Paper has been published and is a great disappointment. It sets out laudable objectives for 2030 but without any clear plan for how those are to be achieved.

Apparently, Michael Gove, the minister responsible, has admitted it includes no commitment to new funding and has been reported as commenting on it in derogatory terms before publication. It has all the appearance of a document rushed out because one was needed, but without substance.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some have criticised the plan for pushing the problem into the long grass but, in reality, it will take more than eight years to level up properly", writes one reader.

Some have criticised the plan for pushing the problem into the long grass but, in reality, it will take more than eight years to level up properly.

What the regions really need is both a strategy and a long-term commitment to funding its implementation.

Until those arrive, levelling up will be seen as just a slogan used for electoral advantage.

Martin Willey

Buxton

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.