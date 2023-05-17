We are in a position where the cyclist now rules the roost. Protection is very necessary for two-wheel road users but not to be abused at the expense of those who pay to keep our roads fit for purpose.

The car drivers of today dare not overtake a cyclist without fearing a recording of his driving being made available to a court of law.

For two-pedal power enthusiasts, being able to hold law-abiding motorists to ransom is far from acceptable and delays people going about their business. I feel they are sometimes guilty of using the road in an unsafe way. But who will ensure safe use? Our police are understaffed and dealing with their priorities.

Cyclists, please ride single file and show some respect for other road users. Motorists, please acknowledge safe cyclists with a courteous wave and a smile. Then the world of travel will be a much better place.

Alan Armstrong

Derbyshire

