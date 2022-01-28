I’m unemployed due to ill health, yet I’m expected to pay for a new one out of £74 a week, with no more financial help, even though I have paid tax and National Insurance for nearly 40 years.

It’s a disgrace.

Warren Adshead

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There'a a letter this week about rubbish being in the wrong bins.

By email

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.