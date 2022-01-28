Letter: It might help if we had the right bins in the first place
In response to the Local Government Association complaining about the wrong rubbish being in the wrong bins, it would help if everyone had the right bins!
I’m unemployed due to ill health, yet I’m expected to pay for a new one out of £74 a week, with no more financial help, even though I have paid tax and National Insurance for nearly 40 years.
It’s a disgrace.
Warren Adshead
By email
