A letter this week about the importance of voting.

In High Peak, we know 49 people were turned away from the ballot box because they had no ID.

Twenty-six returned later, 23 didn’t. That may sound trivial but, for the several seats in the borough where the contest was balanced on a knife edge, those turned away could have changed the result.

Furthermore, these numbers don’t capture people who never bothered to show up at all, because they knew they couldn’t vote.

In Cote Heath, for example, the Conservative candidate won when his name was drawn out of a hat. I know of at least two people turned away in that ward who didn’t return and who could have changed that result, had they cast their vote.

It is worrying that so many people are still unaware of the new requirements. The Government imposed this law extremely quickly and it behoves them to ensure that voters are aware of the changes.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted that the voter ID laws were an attempt to gerrymander the system.

However, as Mr Rees-Mogg also observed, this attempt may ultimately have come back to bite them.

A Girolami

Buxton

