Letter: It all adds up to a steady deterioration in the services this county council provides

It is disappointing to read that Derbyshire County Council plans a huge increase in the price it charges for school meals, which will be a real blow to hard pressed families.Of the two councils that provide local services, it is the Conservative-controlled county council that receives by far the larger share of the council tax we pay, with High Peak Borough Council receiving a much smaller share.We depend on the county council for many vital services and this price increase is just another example of the county council letting down local communities.The county council made youth workers redundant and has never replaced them.It continues to close the care homes that it runs, leaving commercial homes to take the strain and is now consulting on worrying proposed changes to the way it charges for providing care in people’s own homes.Meanwhile, it fails to maintain our roads and pavements to a satisfactory standard.No doubt the county council would blame its hard-nosed decisions on cuts in funding from the Conservative central government that has been in power for the last 13 years.Whoever is to blame, it all adds up to a steady deterioration in the services that this Conservative county council provides.
Martin Willey
Buxton
