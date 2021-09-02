Letter: Is this really what levelling up looks like?

By 2020, after a five-year freeze, the real value of benefits had been reduced by six per cent and was in fact lower than in 1991-92. The £20 went some way to restoring that loss.

In October, the Government is planning to end the uplift, reiterating that it was only ever intended to be temporary. They say people should be encouraged to find employment rather than rely on benefits, but very many UC households who will be impacted by the cut are already in work.Often however, this is the low paid, precarious work that has become such an integral part of the economy.

For a great number of families, the £20 is the difference between surviving and going under. Citizens Advice warns that a third of people on UC (at least 2.3 million) will end up in debt when it is removed, as well as sucking billions out of fragile local economies. Is this what “levelling up” looks like?

For a great number of families, the £20 is the difference between surviving and going under, says Jane Barrett.

Opposition parties, six former Tory Work and Pensions Secretaries, church leaders, business organisations and charities are all calling for the uplift to be made permanent.Last week, the Tory MPs for Carlisle and Waveney, Suffolk also spoke out against the planned cut. Will the MP for High Peak join them?

Jane Barrett

Buxton

