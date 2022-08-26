Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many good independent cafes and restaurants selling much healthier food than McDonald’s can provide.

Surely there are many better ways to appeal to the younger generation than encouraging them to spend their money on a diet of saturated fats.

And, to add to Buxton’s architectural gems, we will now have the Golden Arches glowing over the town on a cold winter’s night.

A reader is not too sure about McDonald's coming to Buxton.

I’m sure we’ll all be captivated by its glare.

Andy Limb

Buxton

