Last week, his ethics adviser Lord Geidt, the second in as many years, resigned over the PM’s failure to apply the ministerial code that he himself had formulated.

Now Mr Johnson is rumoured to be considering dispensing with the post of ethics advisor altogether.

Meanwhile, our MP, Robert Largan, who has pledged not to defend the indefensible, remains silent about his support for this lawbreaker.

A reader questions the loyalties of MP Robert Largan.

Although his dedication to his party and the prosperity of our constituency can be admired, surely there comes a time when the morality of its leader makes his loyalty questionable? When he next visits a local school and is asked by its students which of our laws are to be obeyed and which to be ignored, what will be his answer?

Perhaps in his next weekly column he can explain fully his views on lawbreaking by ALL citizens of our country?

Andrew Parker

Buxton

