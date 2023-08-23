News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Is Japanese knotweed on the rise in our area?

Although I live in Sheffield, now I’m retired I’m fortunate to spend my time walking in the Peak District.
By Robert Smith
Published 24th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

One of the things I’ve noticed over this past year is that Japanese knotweed has started to be seen.I understand it is a highly invasive species and is difficult to eradicate.I’ve seen it at Moscar, Leadmill Bridge at Hathersage, on the banks of the Derwent, at the bottom of Padley Gorge and at various other sites.I wonder if there are any plans to tackle its steady advance before it completely replaces the heather and ferns

Robert Smith

Sheffield

