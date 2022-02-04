Assuming it would not apply to residents, what about those living out of the park but working within it? And taking account of the approximate 20-mile long tongue of land, extending from near Disley along the A6 and A515 corridor to near Flagg, not included within the park boundary but largely surrounded by it, means its effectiveness would be severely limited.

Perhaps the Peak Park Authority would like to see this strip of land, which includes Buxton, Chapel, Whaley etc, included within the national park, as its presence must cause them difficulties? It would at least provide a good basis for severely restricting future mass housing developments and permit mass tree planting instead.

John H Brook

A reader has raised concerns over congestion charges in the nearby countryside.

Chapel-en-le-Frith

