Letter: Inflation problem is something that's happening worldwide
In a recent letter, A Girolami claims that, internationally, food prices have fallen and insinuates that high food prices are unique to the UK and, by extension, the fault of our current government.
In fact, food price inflation is worldwide.
The UK annual figure is currently 19.1 per cent: for the EU it is 19.17 per cent and for Germany, the star of the EU, it is 21.2 per cent. Energy costs are also mentioned in this letter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
I am attaching below a link to ‘Full Fact’, which shows UK prices are broadly in line with major EU economies. It can be found by going to https://fullfact.org/economy/energy-prices-europe-comparison.
George Boyle
High Peak
Advertisement
For another local letter click here:
Advertisement
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Advertisement
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Advertisement
Thank you