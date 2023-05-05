In fact, food price inflation is worldwide.

The UK annual figure is currently 19.1 per cent: for the EU it is 19.17 per cent and for Germany, the star of the EU, it is 21.2 per cent. Energy costs are also mentioned in this letter.

I am attaching below a link to ‘Full Fact’, which shows UK prices are broadly in line with major EU economies. It can be found by going to https://fullfact.org/economy/energy-prices-europe-comparison.

A letter this week about the rising cost of food prices.

George Boyle

High Peak

