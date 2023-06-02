"I observed two cyclists riding abreast of each other on a narrow road". It’s not illegal to do this. Motorists need to give a cyclist 1.5m of space, so if they had been single file on a narrow road, he wouldn't have been able to pass anyway.

"Abused at the expense of those who pay to keep our roads fit for purpose". Roads are subsidised by the tax payer via PAYE, so everyone pays. What if these cyclists own a car and pay tax?

Why is it null and void when they get on a bike? Also, what about electric vehicles and low emission cars that pay no tax? Aren't they allowed to use the road?

“The car drivers of today dare not overtake a cyclist without fearing a recording of his driving being made available to a court of law”. Have you heard of dashcams? If nothing illegal happened, surely it's not a problem.

“For two-pedal power enthusiasts, being able to hold law-abiding motorists to ransom is far from acceptable and delays people going about their business.”

What if the cyclist was commuting and going about their business?

How does Alan cope at a pedestrian crossing, when it’s on red?

So Alan makes four points, all of them, in my view, complete nonsense.

I think Harlan Ellison said it best: 'You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No one is entitled to be ignorant."

Lee Widdowson