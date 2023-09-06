Letter: Implementing Brexit properly seems to be beyond this Government
The trade deals it has secured will have only a very small beneficial economic effect and do not compensate for the loss of trade with the EU.There is no prospect of a deal with the United States.
In spite of the work done on the Windsor Agreement, political arguments over the systems for goods moving between the UK mainland and Northern Ireland still leave that part of the UK without a democratic government in place.
The Government has repeatedly delayed implementing its planned controls on imports from the EU, giving free access to our market to EU suppliers whilst EU countries have implemented controls and, in some cases tariffs, on imports from the UK, adding costs to UK exporters.
The Government spent years working on a new UK product quality standard to replace the CE mark that we see on products, causing uncertainty for manufacturers.Now the Government has abandoned that plan and decided to use the EU’s CE standard after all.
Elsewhere, the negotiations on joining the Horizon scheme on cross-border scientific co-operation drag on with reports of frustrated UK scientists moving to the EU so that they can work effectively.
None of this adds up to a competent implementation by the Government of the decision that the population of the United Kingdom made seven years ago.
Martin Willey
Buxton