We took newspapers to sit on, which we took back home to dispose of and we rested our backs against the rock.We were wrapped up well and sat for 10 minutes and meditated. The mist was very thick and the wind buffeted us.

Despite this, we both felt the experience was extremely uplifting.When we had finished, I said a short prayer thanking our creator for the thrilling experience we had just gone through.Unfortunately there was evidence that not all who had visited this area treated it with the respect it deserved. There were empty Red Bull cans just thrown on the ground. I am not a Christian but I do think there are some truths to be found in certain parts of the Bible and a lot of adulterations added by priests and other ‘religious’ bodies.

I do not know where the quote ‘mankind will destroy himself’ is in the Bible but this is looking very ominously to be prophetic.At the recent Cop 28, Thatcherite Keir Starmer attended in a private jet as did ‘Lord’ Cameron, Rishi Sunak, King Charles and a myriad of others.If they were genuinely concerned about the future of the planet, don’t people think it would have been more sensible to have shared one private jet. Alas this is where the problem lies with our ‘leaders’ and millions of others on the planet, i.e, the total lack of common sense and a true lack of respect for our planet.

David Fox